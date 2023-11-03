VOA: Lights Seen at Night at N. Korea’s Satellite Launch Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

Lights were detected during the night at North Korea's Tongchang-ri satellite launch facility, raising speculation over the regime's third attempt to launch a military satellite.According to Voice of America(VOA) on Friday, satellite images from the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration showed lights near the North's Sohae Satellite Launching Station, where the two previous failed attempts occurred, on October 19, 21 and 26.The lights are presumed to emanate from the original launch pad at the facility or a nearby engine testing site.The previous two tests in May and in August took place at a new pad some three kilometers away and pre-launch lights at the time were detected at the new location.While the North could be preparing for a third test, which it previously announced would take place in October, the lack of lights at the new pad also suggests the launch could be further delayed.Speaking to VOA, Vann Van Diepen, the former principal deputy assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation, said that while much remains unknown, work could be under way at night to meet some sort of a deadline.