Japanese Plane from Israel Carrying S. Koreans to Land in Tokyo Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japan Self-Defense Forces' plane transporting 46 people, including 15 South Koreans, from Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas is set to arrive in Japan Friday evening.Japan's Mainichi Shimbun daily said the KC767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft, which had been deployed in Jordan, departed from Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, local time with 15 South Koreans, 20 Japanese, four Vietnamese, a Taiwanese and six various family members of other nationalities.Japan's Kyodo News said the plane is forecast to land in Tokyo's Haneda Airport.Seoul's foreign ministry also announced the group's evacuation, adding that the number of remaining South Koreans in Israel has been reduced to about 420.The South Korean Embassy in Tokyo is expected to provide necessary consular support for the 15 South Koreans and one foreign family member to enter South Korea.This is the second Japanese flight that has supported the evacuation of South Koreans from the war-torn region after 18 South Koreans and one foreign family member, along with 60 Japanese nationals, were brought to Tokyo on October 21.This was an apparent reciprocal move to Seoul's earlier gesture when it flew home a group of 51 Japanese citizens and their families from Israel the same month.