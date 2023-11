Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that the government is preparing measures to ease the financial burden of small business owners by offering low-interest loans.At a state event to mark the annual Small Business Owners' Day on the weekend, Yoon said the government has earmarked four trillion won, or around three billion U.S. dollars, in next year's budget to offer low-interest loans.The president promised to exempt 800 billion won in clawbacks from the government's COVID-19 support payouts to small businesses, introduce installments on gas bills, and support changes of 64-thousand deteriorating air conditioners and heaters.It was the first time that a sitting president had visited the annual event, where over two-thousand small business owners were in attendance.