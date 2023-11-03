Yoon Likely to Name Top Court Chief Justice Nominee Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to announce a nominee for Supreme Court chief justice next week to fill the position that has remained vacant for over 40 days.According to Yonhap News Agency on Friday, a presidential official said candidate vetting is in its final stages and the nomination is expected next week.This comes after the opposition-strong National Assembly voted down the nomination of Lee Gyun-ryong last month over allegations of an asset declaration omission and gender insensitivity, the first rejection in 35 years.According to sources in the ruling camp and the judicial community, former Supreme Court justice Jo Hee-de and incumbent justice Oh Suk-joon, both of whom were recommended by the Korea Bar Association, are the most likely candidates.Another candidate reportedly under consideration is Seoul High Court senior judge Kang Min-koo.Along with the protracted vacancy at the top court, the top post of the Constitutional Court is also expected to be empty after current President Yoo Nam-seok's term ends on November 10 as rival political parties have yet to set a date for the confirmation hearing of nominee Lee Jong-seok.