1st Sentence Handed Down under Serious Accidents Punishment Act

Written: 2023-11-03 14:12:20Updated: 2023-11-03 14:46:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The first sentence under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act has been handed down for the executive of a company that caused toxic hepatitis in employees.

The Changwon District Court on Friday sentenced the head of local air conditioning parts manufacturer Doosung Industrial to one year in prison, suspended for three years.

The company chief was indicted for failing to take health protection measures in June 2022, after sixteen workers suffered toxic hepatitis from exposure to toxic substance trichloromethane in a washing agent.

The court said that while the accused is heavily liable for neglecting health protection obligations and causing injuries to employees, the penalty took into account the settlement with the victims, their subsequent petition for leniency and the recovery of their health.

The court also ordered a ten-month sentence, suspended for two years, for the head of Gimhae-based auto parts manufacturer Daeheung R&T for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act after the same washing agent caused the same illness in 13 workers.

The head of Gimhae-based YooSung Chemical that supplied the toxic agent to the two businesses was sentenced to two years in prison.
