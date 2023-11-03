Rival Parties Clash over Gimpo’s Incorporation into Seoul

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Rival political parties continue to clash over the incorporation of Gimpo into Seoul. The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) demands an extension of Seoul Subway Lines Five and Nine instead of what they described as “the ruling party’s political scheme to garner votes,” while the People Power Party(PPP) slammed the opposition for obstructing policies to improve national development and the people’s livelihoods with propaganda.Max Lee reports.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has blasted the ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) push to incorporate the satellite city of Gimpo into Seoul as a political maneuver to garner votes during next year’s general elections.The DP says the solution to the traffic congestion issue in Gimpo is not a “Mega Seoul” initiative but an extension of Seoul Subway Line Five and possibly Subway Line Nine as well.According to DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo on Friday, the main opposition party is willing to actively cooperate with the rival party as long as they come up with a concrete plan and display a greater sense of responsibility.He also called on the rival parties to work together by establishing a related task force in the National Assembly, saying that Seoul’s global competitiveness must be further strengthened.The PPP, however, argues that the DP is trying to disparage the incorporation plan, adding that the convenience of residents should be improved by aligning administrative districts that share close quarters with the capital.PPP Secretary-General Lee Man-hee criticized the DP’s move as an attempt to deceive the people, calling it an obstacle to national development while dismissing criticism that it undermines balanced local development policy.The push to incorporate Gimpo has led other adjacent municipalities to consider incorporation as well, with Guri, located some 13 kilometers east of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, formalizing its intentions to become part of Seoul on Thursday and began the process of seeking opinions from residents.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.