Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK: Prolonged Israel-Hamas War Will Impact Domestic Economy

Written: 2023-11-03 15:09:47Updated: 2023-11-03 15:35:00

BOK: Prolonged Israel-Hamas War Will Impact Domestic Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

The central bank has predicted that a prolonged, severe war between Israel and Hamas will have a significant impact on the domestic economy within next year.

A report by the Bank of Korea(BOK) released on Friday indicated that the armed conflict will have a negative impact due largely to volatility in global oil prices and financial conditions.

The BOK revealed three scenarios and the impact on the South Korean economy, beginning with a contained conflict with an expedient resolution, which would limit volatility in the global market.

However, if the armed conflict expands with the involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, global oil prices will soar and international financial conditions will worsen.

Lastly, the BOK predicts that if the armed conflict escalates with Iran’s participation, crude oil from the Middle East will be disrupted and the global financial market will be severely impacted.

The central bank added that the last two scenarios will impart a decline in South Korea’s growth rate and a spike in inflation on the back of decreased purchasing power and increased production costs given the nation’s status as a major oil importer with many manufacturers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >