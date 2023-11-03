Ruling Party's Innovation Committee Pushes Heavyweights to Run for Hard-to-Win Capital Districts

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party’s innovation committee is pushing the party’s leaders to run for hard-to-win districts in the Seoul metropolitan area in the next year’s general elections.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) innovation committee chief Dr. Ihn Yo-han, also known as John Linton, made the call in a briefing held after the committee’s fourth meeting on Friday.Ihn urged the party leadership, heavyweights and other influential lawmakers aligned with President Yoon Seok Yeol to run for tougher districts in the capital area or to not run at all.This came amid concerns that the ruling PPP could again struggle in the capital region in the upcoming general elections.In the 2016 elections, the conservative camp only garnered 35 of 122 seats in the greater Seoul area, followed by a mere 16 of 103 seats in the 2020 elections.Seeking to turn the tide in the upcoming elections next year, the PPP innovation committee also requested the party leadership to consider slashing the number of lawmakers by ten percent and stipulating in the party’s constitution that all legislators relinquish immunity from arrest.The committee also called for a cut in congressional salaries and allowances for lawmakers and further reducing the funds in the event that lawmakers fail to participate in plenary or committee sessions.