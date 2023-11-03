Defense Minister: N. Korea Maintaining State to Conduct 7th Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik says North Korea appears to be maintaining a state in which it can conduct another nuclear test but signs of an imminent test have yet to be detected.Shin revealed the assessment during a news conference on Friday with regard to the possibility of Pyongyang conducting its seventh nuclear test.He said at the current state, it would be difficult for the reclusive state to carry out a nuclear test in just one day upon an order from leader Kim Jong-un.The minister said Seoul could assume that Kim gave such an order if the North is spotted making last-minute preparations for at least three days or around a week.On whether the commander of the Marine Corps will be replaced in the wake of controversy surrounding the death of Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, Shin said he found no reason for such replacement.Also, the minister said he believes it would be difficult to relocate the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do installed in the Korea Military Academy within the year.