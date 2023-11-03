Kommersant: N. Korea Could Close 1/4 of Diplomatic Missions Due to Financial Woes

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea may likely close a quarter of its diplomatic missions overseas due to financial issues, according to a Russian daily.Kommersant made the assessment on Friday, stating that this may be the early stages of North Korea pulling out its missions abroad.The North lately shut its embassies and consulate generals in Uganda, Angola, Hong Kong and Spain.Chad O'Carroll, founder of NK News, a U.S. subscription-based news website that provides stories and analysis about the North, said he believes Pyongyang will shutter its diplomatic missions in ten to 12 other countries, adding that Tanzania is one strong possibility.He was quick to add, however, Pyongyang will likely continue to operate missions in countries which have diplomats stationed in the North.According to O’Carroll, there were around 24 or 25 embassies within North Korea but the figure slipped to less than seven after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said some countries have since conveyed wishes to send their diplomats again after the pandemic but the North has rejected such offers.