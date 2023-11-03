S. Korea's 1st Homegrown Military Reconnaissance Satellite to be Launched on Nov. 30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch its first home developed military reconnaissance satellite on November 30 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the U.S. state of California.Defense Minister Shin Won-sik unveiled the plan on Friday during a meeting with reporters who cover the defense ministry.The satellite will launch using the Falcon 9 rocket of the U.S. aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.On whether President Yoon Suk Yeol will personally inspect the launch, Shin said he believes the president has no such plans.The minister added that he and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin will attend their nations’ Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Seoul on November 13 and discuss ways to boost the capacity to execute extended deterrence.Shin said the concept of extended deterrence has been expanded from 2010 to be centered on three axes: nuclear and conventional weapons capacity; missile defense; and research and development on national defense and cooperation in defense industry.Noting that the South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence has advanced to the level of NATO thanks to the Washington Declaration and Camp David Declaration, Shin said Seoul is making preparations for the upcoming SCM to make concrete the three axes of such efforts.