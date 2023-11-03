S. Korea Expresses Regret over Russia Withdrawing Ratification of CTBT

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has expressed deep regret and disappointment over Russia withdrawing its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk clarified the stance in a statement released on Friday while also calling on Moscow to reconsider its decisionLim said that the CTBT, which bans all types of nuclear testing, has the support of the international community as an essential means of preventing nuclear proliferation and a nuclear arms race.He then called on related nations to sign and ratify the multilateral treaty so that it may swiftly enter into effect.Russia signed the treaty in 1996 and ratified it in 2000.In order to enter into force, the CTBT, which was adopted at the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996, must be ratified by nuclear weapon states, including the U.S. and China, as well as countries that have nuclear reactors, including North Korea.Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law withdrawing Russia's ratification of the global treaty.