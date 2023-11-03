Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Civic Groups Protest PPP's Plan to Incorporate Gimpo into Seoul

Written: 2023-11-03 18:20:00Updated: 2023-11-03 18:31:04

Civic Groups Protest PPP's Plan to Incorporate Gimpo into Seoul

Photo : KBS

Eighteen civic groups have protested a plan by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to incorporate the satellite city of Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province into Seoul. 

The groups said in a statement issued on Friday that the PPP’s plan is solely aimed at securing more votes in the Seoul metro area, which will likely determine the outcome of next year’s general elections.

They said the ruling party’s plans will likely expedite a monopolar Seoul metro area and the ruin of rural areas.  

The organizations slammed the PPP for clinging onto a hastily-devised plan to expand Seoul as an agenda for the general elections at the expense of more immediate issues such as balanced national development, decline in population and extinction of local towns and villages. 

They said they will not tolerate the ruling party’s move to harm the future of the nation and the people for the sake of its own interests.  

One of the groups urged the ruling camp to immediately stop discussions on the incorporation and first seek ways to address inequalities between the Seoul metro area and other regions.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >