Civic Groups Protest PPP's Plan to Incorporate Gimpo into Seoul

Eighteen civic groups have protested a plan by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to incorporate the satellite city of Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province into Seoul.The groups said in a statement issued on Friday that the PPP’s plan is solely aimed at securing more votes in the Seoul metro area, which will likely determine the outcome of next year’s general elections.They said the ruling party’s plans will likely expedite a monopolar Seoul metro area and the ruin of rural areas.The organizations slammed the PPP for clinging onto a hastily-devised plan to expand Seoul as an agenda for the general elections at the expense of more immediate issues such as balanced national development, decline in population and extinction of local towns and villages.They said they will not tolerate the ruling party’s move to harm the future of the nation and the people for the sake of its own interests.One of the groups urged the ruling camp to immediately stop discussions on the incorporation and first seek ways to address inequalities between the Seoul metro area and other regions.