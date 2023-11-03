Top Consular Officials to Discuss Thai Rage over Entry Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top consular affairs officers of Korea and Thailand will meet shortly to discuss problems faced by Thai nationals entering or residing in Korea.The Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin and Thailand’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan decided on the measure during a bilateral policy consultation meeting in Bangkok on Friday.Both sides also agreed on the need to bolster cooperation on drugs and law enforcement and discussed relevant measures.Thais have been posting on social media stories of being unfairly denied entry into Korea or undergoing unnecessarily intense questioning by Korean immigration officers.With resentment growing regarding Korea’s allegedly unfair treatment of Thai nationals, the hashtag BanTraveltoSouthKorea has risen to the top of Thai X, formerly Twitter, and even Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Wednesday that he would discuss the matter with his vice foreign minister.Chang added that bilateral exchanges of people were recovering to their pre-COVID-19 levels and asked the Thai government for particular care and support to ensure Korean nationals can safely travel and reside in Thailand.