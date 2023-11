Photo : YONHAP News

BTS’s Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” rose to the top of iTunes’ album charts in 77 countries and regions.His management company, Big Hit Music, said Saturday that the album — released the previous day — was topping the charts in 77 countries, including the UK, Germany and France, as of 9 AM that day.The lead single, “Standing Next to You,” topped the song charts in 71 countries and regions, including Greece, Poland and Qatar.Jungkook swept the song and album charts on WorldWide and European iTunes as well.Big Hit Music said “Golden” sold over 2 million copies within five hours of its release.According to domestic music sales aggregator Hanteo Chart, Golden sold 1 million copies within three hours of its release and 2 million within five hours.Jungkook’s latest album features 11 songs, including the lead single, mainly dealing with the “golden moments” of the singer’s life.