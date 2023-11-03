Israeli Troops Advance toward Gaza as Hezbollah Chief Issues Warning

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

Report: Israeli troops advanced toward Gaza City on Friday.U.S. and Arab countries continued to exert diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting between Israel and Hamas in order to help civilians. However, so far they've failed to produce results.The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said the Palestinian death toll has exceeded nine-thousand.Over one-thousand 400 people in Israel have been killed during the conflict. Most of them were killed in the initial Hamas attack on October 7th.The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said during his speech Friday that the fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would not be limited to the current scale.[Sound bite: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah (Arabic)]“Those who are expecting or demanding that Hezbollah quickly enters an all out war with the enemy will think what is happening in the border is limited, but if they look at what is happening on the border realistically, they will see that it is big and impactful and we will not be limited to just this anyway. We will not be limited to this.”Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the war. But he said the U.S. fleets in the Mediterranean do not scare Hezbollah and have countermeasures prepared for all possible scenarios.This was his first speech since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war which broke out after the Palestinian militants group’s deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.