Powerful Earthquake in Nepal Leaves Over 100 Dead

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

A powerful earthquake in northwestern Nepal left over 100 people dead, with the number of fatalities expected to grow.According to AP and Reuters on Saturday, Nepal’s police agency said at least 128 people were killed in a quake that struck Karnali province the previous day.Police spokesman Kuber Kadayat said the earthquake killed 92 people and injured 55 in Jajarkot district, the epicenter of the quake, and left 36 dead and 85 hurt in nearby Rukum West district. Both districts are in Karnali province.He added that the death toll could rise as the quake struck in the middle of the night when people could not adequately respond and that authorities have been unable to determine the extent of losses with communication down in many places.The earthquake struck Jajarkot district, Karnali province, about 500 kilometers west of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, at around 11:47 PM Friday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude five-point-six quake struck at a depth of eleven kilometers. Due to the relatively shallow depth of the epicenter, tremor was felt in Kathmandu and even in the Indian capital, New Delhi, 800 kilometers away.