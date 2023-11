Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Sun-kyun on Saturday appeared at Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon again, just one week after taking a drug test.The actor who starred in many award winning films including "Parasite" is suspected of using marijuana and psychotropic drugs.Police sent Lee's hair samples to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination and the results came back negative.However, police maintain Lee may have used drugs a long time ago based on his statement that he paid 350 million Korean won, or more than 260-thousand dollars to a bar hostess after being blackmailed by her.The actor is accused of using marijuana and other drugs at the hostess's home in Seoul from the start of this year.