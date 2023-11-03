Thousands in Israel Protest Gov't War Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Israel, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his government’s failures that led to the October 7 attacks by Hamas and its handling of the hostage crisis.According to AFP and Reuters, thousands demonstrated in Tel Aviv, the largest city in Israel, on Saturday evening, amid growing public fury at political leaders over the war.Some of the protesters reportedly pushed through police barriers around the residence of the prime minister, chanting "Jail now."The protest came after a recent survey found that 76 percent of Israelis thought Netanyahu should resign. According to the poll for Israel’s Channel 13 Television, 64 percent of the respondents said the country should hold an election immediately after the war.When asked who was most responsible in relation to the attack, 44 percent of Israelis blamed Netanyahu, while 33 percent blamed the military chief of staff and senior officials of the Israel Defense Forces.Netanyahu has so far not accepted personal responsibility for the failures that allowed the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas, which killed more than 14-hundred people and took at least 240 hostages.