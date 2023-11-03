Foreign Minister Makes Final Pitch for Busan Expo Bid in France

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin made a last-minute effort in France to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.The ministry said on Saturday in a press release that Park visited Paris on Thursday and Friday and held luncheons and dinners with the ambassadors of 12 nations likely to take part in the vote that will decide the host of the World Expo, as well as with representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the body responsible for overseeing the event.In the meetings, Minister Park expressed hope that the Busan Expo will serve as a platform for discussing solutions for climate change, the food crisis and the digital divide, stressing that it will bring tangible benefits to the participating countries.In response, the ambassadors and the BIE representatives reportedly said that Busan is a great candidate, wishing for good news for South Korea.Separately, the minister also met with BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes on Friday afternoon and expressed South Korea's wish to maintain close cooperation with the organization.BIE is set to select the host city among Busan, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and Italy's Rome on November 28.