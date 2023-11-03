N. Korea Designates Nov. 18 as Missile Industry Day to Mark ICBM Test Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly designated a holiday to celebrate the successful test launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile last year.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, November 18, the day Pyongyang carried out the successful launch last year, was designated Missile Industry Day in a meeting of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly.The KCNA described November 18, 2022, as the day when the nation had demonstrated to the world the majesty of a world-class nuclear power with the strongest intercontinental ballistic missile.It added that the launch was a historic event in the sacred journey of North Korea's national defense development.The KCNA said that designating the anniversary is an expression of the steadfast will of the Workers' Party, the government and the entire country to further solidify the country's national power.North Korea test-fired the ICBM from the Sunan area of Pyongyang toward the East Sea on November 18 last year and claimed that it flew about one-thousand kilometers at a maximum altitude of about six-thouand-40 kilometers.