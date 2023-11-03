S. Korean Head of Multinational Drug Ring Arrested for Smuggling Meth in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Police said on Sunday that they have arrested a South Korean involved in a multinational drug ring that operated in Cambodia, Nigeria and China and smuggled methamphetamine into South Korea.According to the drug crime unit of Seoul Metropolitan Policy, the man in his 50s, identified only by his surname Song, was arrested after being deported from Cambodia on Wednesday.Song, the head of the Cambodian business of the drug ring, is accused of ordering a domestic drug distributor surnamed Kim in March to receive 20 kilograms of methamphetamine that Nigerian drug dealers had smuggled into South Korea and distributed across the country.Song reportedly had some of the meth distributed in China and Nigeria as well.The police received intelligence about them from the National Intelligence Service and arrested Kim and other domestic distributors in April, and identified Song and the heads of the ring’s operations in China and Nigeria.Earlier, the police seized meth worth 62-point-three billion won, enough for some 620-thousand doses, apprehended 76 people linked to the drug ring and arrested 15 of them.