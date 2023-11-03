Survey: Over 60% of Doctors Work in Capital Region

Photo : KBS News

A survey finds that the ratio of doctors working in Seoul and its surrounding areas is increasing.According to the poll by the Research Institute for Healthcare Policy on Sunday, as of 2020, 38-point-one percent of six-thouand-340 doctors said they were working in Seoul.The figure marks an increase of eleven-point-seven percentage points from the 2016 figure of 26-point-four percent.The percentage of doctors working in Gyeonggi Province also rose from 18-point-four percent to 21-point-one percent over the period, while the comparable figure for Incheon grew from four-point-seven percent to five percent.The combined ratio for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon increased from 49-point-four percent in 2016 to 64-point-two percent in 2020.In contrast, Busan saw the largest outflow of doctors as the comparable figure for the southern port city slipped from seven-point-nine percent, the third largest after Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, to four-point-six percent over the period.