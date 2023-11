Photo : KBS News

Israel’s military has claimed that it has completely surrounded Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing on Sunday that it has fully encircled the city.The spokesperson said that troops led by the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit reached the coastline and are holding it, adding that today there is north Gaza and south Gaza.Hagari said that the Israeli military still allows civilians in northern Gaza to move to the south, adding that it will conduct operations in the northern half and Gaza City.Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the IDF is expected to enter the dense city within 48 hours and begin fighting inside.