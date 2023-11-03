Menu Content

Actor Lee Sun-kyun Claims Drugs Given to Him Unknowingly

Written: 2023-11-06 08:41:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Sun-kyun has reportedly claimed that he was unknowingly given drugs by a hostess working at a bar.

According to the law enforcement on Sunday, Lee made the claim on Saturday during the second round of questioning by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on his alleged drug use.

Lee is said to have testified that he was tricked by the hostess, with sources reporting that the actor claimed that he was given something he did not know was drugs, effectively acknowledging the allegations that he used illicit substances.

Departing from the three-hour questioning on Saturday, he told reporters that he faithfully answered various questions, but refused to elaborate further.

Last month, the star of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” filed a complaint of blackmail against the hostess and another person involved in the drug case, claiming that they extorted 350 million won.

Lee is suspected of using marijuana and other illegal substances at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam District on multiple occasions since early this year.
