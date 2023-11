Photo : KBS News

The vaccination rate of cattle in the country against lumpy skin disease has surpassed 90 percent with no new infections detected.According to quarantine authorities, three-point-seven million cows, or 90-point-nine percent of four-million-seven-thousand cattle in the nation, were inoculated as of 2 p.m. Sunday, surpassing 90 percent a week after an emergency inoculation order was issued nationwide.As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no additional infections were reported since a case was confirmed in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province the day before.The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections stands at 78 as of 8 a.m. Monday.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.