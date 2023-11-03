5 S. Koreans Who Evacuated from Gaza en Route to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Five South Korean nationals who managed to evacuate from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip to Egypt last week have departed for South Korea.A South Korean woman in her 40s identified by her surname Choi and her family, all of whom possess South Korean citizenship, took a flight from Cairo International Airport in Egypt on Sunday afternoon to head to South Korea through a stopover.Choi declined a reporter’s request for an interview at the airport, but her daughter, who has experience as a YouTube creator, wrote in a social media post that her relatives and friends are still lost in the Gaza Strip amid the war and that she will continue to let the world know what is happening there.Choi's family, who had lived in Gaza City for over seven years, went to a relative's house immediately after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, and fled to southern Khan Younis three days later.The family finally passed through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt last Thursday when Israel and Hamas agreed to allow foreign nationals and dual-passport holders to cross from the besieged Gaza into Egypt.