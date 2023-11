Photo : YONHAP News

Singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang will appear before police for questioning over drug abuse allegations.The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency plans to summon the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, on Monday afternoon to conduct a simple drug test and send a sample of his urine and hair to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed analysis.G-Dragon denied allegations of illegal drug use multiple times, but expressed his intent to actively cooperate with the police investigation and voluntarily appear for questioning while saying through his lawyer that he will submit all materials necessary for the investigation.In 2011, he was also investigated for alleged marijuana use at a club in Japan, but the charges were later dropped.