Politics

Yoon's Approval Rating Rises for Second Week to 36.8%

Written: 2023-11-06 09:56:07Updated: 2023-11-06 10:03:45

Yoon's Approval Rating Rises for Second Week to 36.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol climbed for the second straight week.

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-521 people over the age of 18 nationwide from last Monday to Friday, 36-point-eight percent of respondents had a positive evaluation of the president, rising by one-point-one percentage point to continue the upward trend.

His disapproval rating fell one-point-seven percentage points to 60-point-two percent.

The survey commissioned by Energy Economic News had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Meanwhile, in a poll of one-thousand-two adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party stood at 37-point-seven percent, up one-point-nine percentage points from last week.

The main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, claimed favorability of 44-point-eight percent with a drop of three-point-two percentage points.

The poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
