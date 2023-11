Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have agreed to convene a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court president nominee Lee Jong-seok on November 13.The agreement is expected to be approved during a plenary session of a special personnel hearing committee later on Monday.While the ruling People Power Party has been pushing for the swift completion of the parliamentary hearing process, the main opposition Democratic Party had called for a thorough vetting of the nominee.President Yoon Suk Yeol announced Lee's nomination on October 18, after which a motion for parliamentary consent was submitted to the panel on October 25. A legal deadline for the motion's passage falls on Wednesday.