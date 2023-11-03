Blinken Warns Iran Affiliates Not to Attack US Personnel in Visit to Iraq

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Sunday, where he warned of a strong response to “unacceptable” attacks and threats from militia aligned with Iran.Meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani while touring the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war, Blinken said he sent a clear warning to anyone seeking to take advantage of the conflict to threaten U.S. personnel anywhere in the region.He urged the Iraqi prime minister to hold accountable those responsible for continuing attacks on U.S. personnel in the country, to which the latter expressed a determination to take necessary steps to ensure that such attacks do not happen.Blinken said he also made clear that Washington is not looking for conflict with Iran and is engaging in active diplomacy to ensure that the war in Gaza does not escalate and spread.Last Thursday, the Pentagon announced that there have been 28 rocket and drone attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria since Hamas' deadly attacks on October 7 that sparked the conflict with Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria.Earlier, Blinken also made an unannounced visit to the West Bank for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza and the resumption of essential services.Blinken reiterated that the U.S. remains committed to advancing the dignity and security of Palestinians and Israelis alike in equal measures, as well as to efforts to realize the legitimate aspirations Palestinians for the establishment of their own state.