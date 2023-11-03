Veteran DP Rep. Park Byeong-seug Won't Seek Reelection in 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Park Byeong-seug will not seek reelection in next year's general elections.At a press conference on Monday, the six-term lawmaker who has won the most elections of current National Assembly members, expressed hopes that his constituency will replace him with a new figure that has a clear calling for the times, a sense of balance and passion.Stating that the time has come for him to politically step down, the first speaker of the current parliament’s term said his commitment to the country and the central city of Daejeon, where his district is located, will continue.Park called for constitutional reforms that disperses the president's power to achieve politics based on dialogue and compromise.He also advocated for an electoral system that prevents a party from acquiring more than half of the seats in the chamber, while promoting the passage of bills only when there is a coalition forming the majority required.Asked about some calling for leading representatives to voluntarily withdraw their bid in next year's elections, Park said politics can only develop under the coalescence of vigor of the nation’s young people, the driving force of those in their prime, and the experience and wisdom of veterans.