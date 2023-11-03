Military Alert to Satellite Launch Attempt by N. Korea around Nov. 18

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said it is remaining alert to a possible third attempt by North Korea to launch a military satellite around November 18 following the day’s designation by the regime as "Missile Industry Day."Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said on Monday that intelligence authorities in the South and the U.S. are closely coordinating to track and observe developments related to the North's provocations, including the satellite launch.The spokesperson said the allies are also taking into account Pyongyang's recently announced designation of "Missile Industry Day" marking a test-firing of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on November 18, 2022.Pyongyang previously announced that a third attempt to launch a satellite would be made in October following failed attempts in May and August.Defense minister Shin Won-sik told reporters last Friday that the latest signs indicate that it is unlikely that the launch will take place within the next week or two, suggesting that it may occur in late November.