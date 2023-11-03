Senior Hamas Official Says ‘Ally’ N. Korea Could Join Strike against US

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Hamas official described North Korea as an allied state of the Palestinian militant group that is welcome to join forces to launch attacks on the United States.In a recent interview with a Lebanese news channel, Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas' exiled leadership based in Beirut, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the U.S.The Hamas official said that Iran lacks the ability to hit U.S. soil that Pyongyang certainly has, and the regime may one day intervene as a member of Hamas’ alliance should Washington expand its involvement in the group’s war with Israel.The official said all of America's enemies or those met with enmity are growing closer, adding that Russia contacts the militant group on a daily basis and has, in addition to China, sent delegates to meet with the leaders of Hamas.Earlier, Israel announced that the militant group used North Korea-made weapons, including F-7 rocket-propelled grenades, in its deadly attack on October 7 that sparked the ongoing war.Kim Song, the North Korean envoy at the United Nations, however, flatly denied the allegation, accusing U.S. media outlets of disseminating rumors.