Photo : YONHAP News

Singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang appeared before police for questioning over drug abuse allegations.Before entering the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday, the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said he has not committed any drug-related crimes and came to make that clear.G-Dragon expressed his intent to actively cooperate with the investigation, for which the police plan to conduct a simple drug test and send a sample of his urine and hair to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed analysis.G-Dragon has denied allegations of illegal drug use multiple times, with charges pressed in 2011 for allegedly using marijuana at a club in Japan before the prosecution elected to drop them.