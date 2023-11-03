Israel Shows Footage Purportedly of Hamas’ Atrocities to Local Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel shared a video with South Korean media outlets that appears to show atrocities committed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the October 7 attacks.The Israeli Embassy in Seoul screened a 43-minute video to local outlets on Monday under the condition that it not be recorded, in a move by Tel Aviv to counter what it perceives as “unfair” international media coverage that focuses mainly on casualties in the Gaza Strip.The video contained a compilation of videos from body cameras, mobile phones and closed-circuit television during last month’s attack in an apparent bid to emphasize the legitimacy of ground offensives by the Israeli military amid growing criticism and calls for a ceasefire.In a briefing after the video screening, Israeli Ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor said that while Israel does not deny that the people of Gaza are suffering tremendously, only Palestinian casualties are being reported, calling for more balanced coverage by the international media.Ambassador Tor said that some South Korean media called those killed in Israeli air raids victims of a “massacre,” while those who were killed in the Hamas attacks were only described as victims of “killings.”He added that Israeli embassies in other countries are also releasing the same video to local media.