Police Book Fmr. Olympic Fencer Nam Hyun-hee on Suspected Fraud

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked former Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee on suspicion of fraud in connection to the fraud scandal surrounding her former partner, Jeon Cheong-jo.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that the case against Nam officially opened after a complaint was filed by one of the fraud victims accusing her of being accessory to the crimes, adding that the 42-year-old fencer will soon be summoned for questioning.Denying involvement and claiming to also be a victim, Nam has voluntarily surrendered 48 high-end items she had received from Jeon, including a luxury vehicle, jewelry, and bags.With the two suspects making different claims, investigators plan to cross-examine both Nam and the 27-year-old Jeon, with the latter facing eleven complaints involving 20 victims with financial damages amounting to two-point-six billion won, or around two million U.S. dollars.A pretrial detention warrant was issued for Jeon last Friday on charges of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, including theft of large sums of money under the guise of investment funds.