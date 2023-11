Photo : YONHAP News

The first cold wave alerts of this fall were issued for Seoul and the central inland regions on Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that the alerts would take effect as of 9 p.m. for Seoul’s northeastern and northwestern regions and several regions in Gyeonggi Province as well as sections of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.A cold wave alert is issued when the daily low temperature is expected to fall by ten degrees Celsius or more from the previous day, while cold wave warnings are issued for a temperature difference of 15 degrees or more.Morning lows across the nation on Tuesday are forecast to range from one to 12 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of more than ten degrees from Monday’s morning lows.Seoul’s morning low is forecast to be three degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the apparent temperature expected to be even lower at minus one degree.