DP Rep. Park Byeong-seug Won't Seek Reelection, Justice Party Leadership Resigns

Written: 2023-11-06 16:09:09Updated: 2023-11-06 16:34:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Park Byeong-seug will not seek reelection in next year's general elections.

At a press conference on Monday, the six-term lawmaker who has won the most elections among current National Assembly members expressed hopes that his constituency will replace him with a new figure that has a clear calling for the times, a sense of balance and passion.

Stating that the time has come for him to politically step down, the first speaker of the current parliament’s term said his commitment to the country and the central city of Daejeon, where his district is located, will continue.

Meanwhile, the Justice Party leadership, including chair Lee Jeong-mi, stepped down en masse to take responsibility for its defeat in the by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo District.

After forming an emergency leadership, it plans to join forces with other progressive parties to establish a coalition party.
