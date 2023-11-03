S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to Launch High-level Cyber Consultation Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan on Monday agreed to launch a high-level cyber consultation group in order to devise ways to block North Korean cyber activities that fund its nuclear and missile programs.According to the presidential office, the decision was made during a trilateral meeting between Deputy National Security Advisor In Seong-hwan, U.S. deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies Anne Neuberger and deputy head of Japan's National Security Secretariat Keiichi Ichikawa in Washington on October 31st.The new consultation group will meet every quarter, seeking to devise measures to prevent North Korea’s cybercrimes and strengthen the joint response capability of the three allies against global cyberthreats.The cyber consultation group is also a follow-up to an agreement reached by the leaders of the three countries during their trilateral summit at Camp David in August, where they agreed to form a trilateral working group tasked with combating Pyongyang’s cyberthreats and cryptocurrency theft.South Korea’s Office of National Security also announced that it had reached a consensus on joint response to cyber security with Australia.The two countries have decided to form a working group to respond to such threats and discuss specific cooperation measures.