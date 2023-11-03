Mayors to Launch Joint Research Body on Gimpo Incorporation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon and his Gimpo counterpart Kim Byung-soo agreed to establish a joint research body regarding a proposal to incorporate the Gyeonggi provincial city into the capital.During a meeting at Seoul City Hall on Monday, the Gimpo mayor appealed to Oh that should the province divide up into the north and south as being pushed by Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, his city would be geographically isolated from either side.The Gimpo mayor then anticipated a shared growth and synergy effect from the city's integration into Seoul.Oh, in response, said it's too early to say anything specific without in-depth research and analysis, adding that the city will look into the matter for an adequate time period.He advised a detailed and objective analysis of the proposed plan, and for the city to sufficiently address concerns raised by Gimpo residents.The two city governments are expected to launch detailed discussions on the initiative based on the outcome of a related study by the joint research body.Seoul City will separately launch a task force to conduct a comprehensive study on residents' quality of life in regards to similar integrations, the results of which will be released by the year's end before an opinion polling of Seoul residents.Oh is also scheduled to meet with Gyeonggi Governor Kim and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok to discuss the matter and other issues concerning the capital region on November 16.