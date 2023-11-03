Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Minister Attributes Delay in N. Korea's 3rd Satellite Launch to Russia's Technical Support

Written: 2023-11-06 17:36:11Updated: 2023-11-06 17:36:34

Minister Attributes Delay in N. Korea's 3rd Satellite Launch to Russia's Technical Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs attributed a delay in North Korea's third military satellite launch, previously announced to take place in October, to Russia's technical support.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, unification minister Kim Yung-ho made the remark, while adding that it remains difficult to make an assessment.

The minister said Pyongyang is expected to push ahead with the launch once it decides that faults from the previous failed attempt in August have been supplemented with Moscow's technical support.

He added that the regime is believed to be continuing inspections of the launcher and engine.

Asked about the North's leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae being named his successor, the minister, referring to her 16 previous public appearances, said the regime is likely trying to induce loyalty from the general public and the elites by emphasizing a resolve for succession.

The minister also mentioned Pyongyang's designation of November 18 as "Missile Industry Day," saying the North is likely trying to impart meaning to the date, on which Kim's daughter first made public appearance to observe a test-launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >