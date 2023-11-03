Minister Attributes Delay in N. Korea's 3rd Satellite Launch to Russia's Technical Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs attributed a delay in North Korea's third military satellite launch, previously announced to take place in October, to Russia's technical support.Speaking to reporters on Monday, unification minister Kim Yung-ho made the remark, while adding that it remains difficult to make an assessment.The minister said Pyongyang is expected to push ahead with the launch once it decides that faults from the previous failed attempt in August have been supplemented with Moscow's technical support.He added that the regime is believed to be continuing inspections of the launcher and engine.Asked about the North's leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae being named his successor, the minister, referring to her 16 previous public appearances, said the regime is likely trying to induce loyalty from the general public and the elites by emphasizing a resolve for succession.The minister also mentioned Pyongyang's designation of November 18 as "Missile Industry Day," saying the North is likely trying to impart meaning to the date, on which Kim's daughter first made public appearance to observe a test-launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM last year.