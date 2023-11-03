Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Tutor-Matching App Murder Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for Jeong Yu-jeong, the suspect in the grisly murder and dismemberment of a woman in her 20s whom Jeong had met through a tutor-matching app.During the final trial hearing at the Busan District Court on Monday, the prosecution asked Jeong to be permanently isolated from society, as she had carefully planned her crimes aimed at diffusing anger, killing the victim she had never met before.Not only was Jeong's method of crime cruel, the state agency said she attempted to place responsibility on the victim by claiming the killing was accidental, showing no sign of remorse.Jeong's lawyer appealed for a deduction in her sentence, saying the 24-year-old had experienced pain while growing up from domestic violence and her parents' divorce, and that she had been diagnosed with depression and other mental illness following the crimes.Reading from a statement she had written in advance, Jeong apologized to the victim's family, saying she will try to become a new person under punishment.The court is set to announce its verdict on November 24.