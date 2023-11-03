Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

5 S. Korean Evacuees from War-Ravaged Gaza Arrive in S. Korea

Written: 2023-11-06 18:39:09Updated: 2023-11-06 18:52:58

5 S. Korean Evacuees from War-Ravaged Gaza Arrive in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Five South Korean nationals who evacuated from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip to Egypt last week have arrived in South Korea.

The Dubai-departed flight carrying the group of family members, including a woman in her 40s, identified by her surname Choi, landed at Incheon International Airport at around 5:05 p.m. Monday.

The family was greeted by relatives at the airport and left soon after. They declined to be interviewed. 

The group had taken a flight from Cairo International Airport on Sunday afternoon and made a stopover in Dubai, before heading to South Korea.

Choi's family, who had lived in Gaza City for over seven years, had gone to a relative's house immediately after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, then fled to southern Khan Younis three days later.

Amid power outage and shortage of food, the family managed to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt last Thursday, after Israel and Hamas agreed to allow evacuation of foreign nationals and dual-passport holders from the besieged Gaza.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >