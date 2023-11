Photo : YONHAP News

A fugitive who had been on the run for three days after escaping during hospital treatment was caught on Monday.The police captured Kim Gil-soo near a phone booth in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, at 9:25 p.m. after receiving a tip-off from a citizen.Kim, who was wearing a blackish jacket and black pants, was transported to a police station in Anyang at around 11:50 p.m., where he denied that he had premeditated the escape or that he had any help.Kim was arrested for special robbery charges last Thursday and was sent to the Seoul Detention Center. He swallowed part of a plastic spoon and was transferred to a hospital in Anyang for treatment on Friday, with the manhunt beginning on Saturday after he fled the hospital.