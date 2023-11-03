Hamas Says Death Toll in Gaza Tops 10,000

Photo : KBS News

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reportedly surpassed ten thousand after about one month of armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.According to AFP and Reuters, the Hamas-run health ministry said in a press conference on Monday that ten-thousand-22 Palestinians in the enclave had been killed by Israeli strikes, including four-thousand-104 children.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said in a social media post that at least one child is killed and two injured every ten minutes in the war, stressing that the protection of civilians everywhere is a duty and promise to humanity.However, the casualty numbers provided by Hamas were not verified externally.Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism about the number of Palestinian dead released by the militant group.Since the war broke out following a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip and intensified attacks on the exclave to eliminate Hamas leaders.