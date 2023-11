Photo : YONHAP News

Singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang said on Monday that he tested negative in a simple drug test.The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, made the remarks to reporters after being questioned by police at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for about four hours over drug abuse allegations.Departing the station after the questioning, the artist said that the simple drug test came back negative, and he also asked the police to conduct an emergency extensive test.G-Dragon said that he answered truthfully in the questioning, expressing hope that the investigative authorities will release his test results swiftly while adding that the police did not present any evidence regarding his case.He has denied allegations of illegal drug use on multiple occasions, with charges pressed in 2011 for allegedly using marijuana at a club in Japan before the prosecution elected to drop them.