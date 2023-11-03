Blinken: East Asia Trip Shows US’ Focus Not Solely on Conflict in Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that his visit to South Korea and Japan is evidence of Washington’s continuing involvement and interest in the Indo-Pacific and other regions even while focusing on the crisis in the Gaza Strip.Blinken made the remarks to reporters on Monday before departing from Ankara, Türkiye after traveling to the Middle East, noting that he is now off to Japan to attend the Group of Seven(G7) foreign ministers’ meeting and bilateral talks.Blinken is set to make a two-day trip to South Korea Wednesday after attending the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday and Wednesday.Regarding his Middle East trip amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the top U.S. diplomat said that every country he visited hopes the United States will play a leading diplomatic role to make progress in various aspects of the crisis.In response to criticism that there was no development toward a humanitarian pause in Gaza, Blinken said that it is a work in progress and that the U.S. is coordinating with Israel on measures to minimize civilian casualties.