Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing for the nominee for president of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS), Park Min, on Tuesday.The ruling People Power Party is expected to emphasize the nominee’s suitability as the person to lead reforms at the public broadcaster while calling for vast overhauls, including the restoration of impartiality in news.The main opposition Democratic Party, on the other hand, is expected to raise procedural issues with Park's nomination, taking issue with his approval by the KBS board despite calls by opposition-aligned members for a new nomination amid conflicting opinions on the voting process.Park had worked as a journalist for the local Munhwa Ilbo daily from 1991 until recently.