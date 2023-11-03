Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US’ N. Korea Envoy Links Resolving Security Threats to Human Rights

Written: 2023-11-07 10:44:07Updated: 2023-11-07 11:04:23

US’ N. Korea Envoy Links Resolving Security Threats to Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. envoy on North Korea's human rights said the regime’s threats to international security cannot be resolved without addressing the country’s human rights crisis.

Julie Turner made the remark at the Korea Global Forum 2023 co-hosted by Seoul's unification ministry and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Monday.

Turner said the North's human rights violations and abuses are inextricably linked with its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Pointing to Pyongyang's "repressive political climate" as the reason that a large share of public resources can be funneled into weapons development, the envoy said forced domestic and overseas labor play a key role in sustaining the regime and generating the revenue used for its weapons program.

She then anticipated coordination with South Korea and other partners and allies to clearly establish the link between the regime's human rights violations and its weapons program.

Turner also stressed that efforts to advance the North's accountability and engagement with the regime are not necessarily "zero-sum" objectives.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >